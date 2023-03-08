Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, March 8, 2023 – Twitter CEO, Elon Musk has apologised to a former employee of Twitter, Haraldur Thorleifsson, who was locked out of his account along with 200 others.

Halli, 45, had reached out to the billionaire on Twitter, telling him that the head of HR was not able to confirm if he was still employed. To this, Musk casually responded: “What work have you been doing?”

This sparked a thread of conversation between the two where Halli had to share things he had done for the company. Musk, who did not seem impressed, told the former employee that he must provide evidence. “Pics or it did not happen,” the CEO tweeted.

However, it was impossible for Halli to do so since his account had been blocked.

Shortly after, the 45-year-old received an email confirming that he had been sacked from the company.

Things did not end here. Musk ended the conversation by calling Halli “the worst”, a tweet he later deleted.

But that was not it. He had a lot more to say. “The reality is that this guy (who is independently wealthy) did no actual work, claimed as his excuse that he had a disability that prevented him from typing, yet was simultaneously tweeting up a storm,” Musk said in a tweet.

A few hours later, he apologised to the former employee and offered him his job back.

“I would like to apologise to Halli for my misunderstanding of his situation. It was based on things I was told that were untrue or, in some cases, true, but not meaningful,” he tweeted.

“He is considering remaining at Twitter,” he added.