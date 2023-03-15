Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday March 15, 2023 – A man is in critical condition in hospital after an elephant attacked him when he posed for a selfie with the animal in Tanzania.

The elephant was part of a herd that escaped a conservation area in the northern Manyara region and was eating farm crops in one of the villages, according to authorities.

A regional police commissioner said the elephants became agitated after a group of locals approached them while taking selfies.

It attacked one of the men, wounding him.

“The man has been admitted at Kiteto district hospital and is undergoing treatment…He has had some improvement,” said George Katabazi.

Human-wildlife conflict is common in Tanzania, where dry periods often lead to wildlife straying onto farms for food.