Monday, March 6, 2023 – Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit of the Anglican Church of Kenya has faulted Deputy Rigathi Gachagua on his remarks that the former administration had fleeced public coffers.

Gachagua has accused former President Uhuru Kenyatta and his allies of looting the country during the transition period.

However, Ole Sapit remarked that the matter raised by Gachagua was grave and should not be played to the public gallery.

“If there is any truth about what the Deputy President said, it should be unearthed so that Kenyans can know the truth.

“But if it is just another talk which has no basis, I think it would be wrong to entertain Kenyans on such weighty issues,” he warned.

The Archbishop clarified that he was not defending corrupt individuals but wanted the proper channels to be followed when tackling the issue.

“If there is any evidence, Kenyans need their money back but I hope what is being said has a basis.”

“Kenyans do not want to be sucked into a circus, where scandals are mentioned but there is no logical conclusion,” he remarked.

Sapit further advised the government to concentrate on issues that were affecting Kenyans.

“We are in hard times; we are battling prolonged drought and high cost of living. We need to prioritise that,” he advised.

On March 4, the DP accused close allies of former President Uhuru Kenyatta of looting Ksh16 billion a few days before handing over power to President William Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.