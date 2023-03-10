Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, March 10, 2023 – Education Cabinet Secretary, Ezekiel Machogu has named the new Meru University Council following the students’ strike early this week.

The students went on a rampage following the sacking of Meru University Vice-Chancellor Professor Romanus Odhiambo.

The University Council had sent Professor Odhiambo on terminal leave which subsequently led to student unrest on Monday.

Following the students’ strike, Machogu fired the council named a new one on Friday.

Dr. Jane Kiringai has been named as the chairperson of the council.

The CS further named Janet Afandi, Martin Kinoti, Jacob Kwaba, Lucy Rimanto and Sylvester Kinyor as members of the council.

The six new appointees will serve the council for a period of three years, effective March 10, 2023.

The Act stipulates that University Councils should appoint a Vice Chancellor in consultation with the Cabinet Secretary for Education.

“Regrettably, the Council fell short of its legal duty of fidelity to the applicable law,” Machogu said.

