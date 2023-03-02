Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, March 1, 2023 – Ed Sheeran has revealed that his wife, Cherry Seaborn, was diagnosed with a tumor when she was pregnant with their second child.

In a diary entry which Sheeran shared on Twitter on Wednesday, March 1, to announce his new album, the British singer-songwriter said a series of events at the beginning of last year changed his life, mental health and the way he views music and art.

He wrote: “Within the space of a month, my pregnant wife got told she had a tumour, with no route for treatment until after the birth. My best friend Jamal, a brother to me, died suddenly, and I found myself in court defending my integrity and career as a songwriter.

Jamal Edwards, a music entrepreneur, died in Feb. 2022, at the age of 31. His last Instagram post was a birthday message to his “brother” Ed Sheeran.

Also, Ed Sheeran was accused of plagiarism by artist Sami Switch and the case went to court. Sheeran won the case in 2022.

Ed Sheeran wrote: “I was spiralling through fear, depression and anxiety. I felt like I was drowning, head below the surface, looking but not being able to break through for air.”

Ed announced the release of his sixth studio album, Subtract, in the post, explaining it had been inspired by the personal tragedies he had faced.

He wrote: “Writing songs is my therapy. It helps me make sense of my feelings. I wrote without thought of what the songs would be, I just wrote whatever tumbled out. And in just over a week I replaced a decade’s worth of work with my deepest darkest thoughts.”

The musician announced the birth of his second daughter in May 2022, writing that he and Cheery Seaborn were “so in love with her, and over the moon to be a family of 4.”

He has not commented further on his wife’s condition.