Friday, March 24, 2023 – There was drama in Kisii after residents of Kegati heckled South Mogirango MP Sylvanus Osoro in front of President William Ruto, to the utter shock of many.

The Majority Whip, who was among the leaders who welcomed Ruto to the Gusii region, was treated to a rude reception when called upon to address the crowd by President Ruto.

When the president mentioned his name in a bid to usher him to make his remarks, a spontaneous uproar from the crowd ensued with people chanting “No! No! No!” in the local dialect.

Osoro had a very rough time addressing Kegati residents. However, he went on to make his remarks amid heckling, even though the speech did not last long.

“My name is Osoro; I am here with Simba Arati, the governor. We work together with him even if you don’t want to listen to me,” he said in the local dialect amid heckling from the crowd.

Ruto then took over the program and handed the chance to speak to Kisii senator Richard Onyonka.

Osoro has been having differences in opinion with Governor Arati who he has vowed to challenge in the 2027 elections.

The two have disagreed publicly and it is not clear yet whether that had a hand in Thursday’s heckling.

The Kenyan DAILY POST