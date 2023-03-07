Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, March 7, 2023 – Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has occasioned a standoff at the DCI headquarters after he refused to record a statement.

Matiang’i was required to record a statement regarding an alleged police raid at his Karen Home, Nairobi, which the National Police Service disowned.

However, while appearing before the detectives, Matiang’i is said to have kept mum and refused to record anything over the police raid.

He is said to have told detectives that he has a constitutional right to remain silent.

The move forced the DCI detectives to leave the grilling room to consult on the next course of action.

The Former CS is in the company of his four lawyers, including Otiende Amollo, Eugene Wamalwa, Danstan Omari and Okong’o Omogeni.

“I am at the CID HQ office along Kiambu Road where as an Advocate of the High Court and West Mugirango Mp I accompanied CS Dr Fred Matiangi in answer to summons requiring his attendance,” Mogaka said.

“The investigators framed two areas of interest to which to grill Matiang’i. On advice of his legal team, Matiang’i invoked his constitutional right to remain silent.”

He added that the DCI officers appear to be taking orders from someone in the State House on what to do.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.