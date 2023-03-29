Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 29 March 2023 – There was drama at Isiolo County Assembly on Tuesday after United Democratic Movement (UDM) MCAs clashed with Speaker Mohamed Roba Qoto over the impeachment of Majority Leader Abdinoor Dima Jillo.

The communication made by Majority Whip Nicholas Lorot indicated that Kenya Kwanza Coalition had resolved to kick out Mr. Jillo and replace him with Garbatulla MCA Abdirashid.

The seven UDM leaders led by Sericho MCA Abubakar Abdi Godana and Chari’s Abdullahi Golicha Meja said they were not privy to any meeting by the ruling Kenya Kwanza Coalition where a decision to oust Mr. Jillo was agreed and termed the decision illegality.

Jillo was impeached after he reportedly eloped with a colleague’s wife during a retreat in Mombasa.

One of the MCAs said that the majority leader does not respect the tenets of the Muslim faith and family values

