Tuesday, March 21, 2023 – Deputy Inspector General of Police Noor Gabow yesterday found himself in unfamiliar territory after he was cornered by angry protesters who demanded answers for the continued banditry in the North Rift region despite heavy police presence.

The agitated protesters had blocked 2-kilometers of the road in Loruk, Baringo County, using stones to prevent Gabow from traveling from the location claiming that he had failed at his mission.

Moreover, the residents claimed that in the two weeks that Gabow had been overseeing the ongoing security operations in the area, two people had died and five others were injured by bandits.

Overwhelmed by the protesters, Gabow called on KDF who rushed in to rescue him from the angry residents. The KDF officers transferred him to a standby vehicle before driving him out of the area.

“He has been here for two weeks but attacks have been occurring despite a heavy presence of security officers including the KDF.”

“In all five incidents, there have been no arrests and no cattle has been returned. If we remain silent, we will continue dying,” the protestors lamented.

Additionally, the residents accused Gabow, who had been in the area, of inaction despite knowing exactly what the residents were going through.

“He apologises every day for the killings but he is not making any arrests. We are tired of the apologies. We want solutions,” added the angry residents.

At the same time, the affected individuals further stated that they feared that many of their schools would not reopen because of the continued banditry adding that both the students and the teachers feared for their lives.

