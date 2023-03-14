Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, March 14, 2023 – An aggrieved lady who caught her boyfriend cheating decided to teach him a lesson that he will never forget by destroying his car.

She picked a hammer and smashed his BMW as neighbours watched in shock.

The windscreen was shattered and the body left with dents.

Her boyfriend will dig deeper into his pockets to repair the car.

The video sparked reactions after it was shared on Twitter, with the majority of Twitter users calling out the lady.

Some urged her boyfriend to press charges against her for causing malicious damage.

Watch the video and reactions from Netizens.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.