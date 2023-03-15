Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, March 15, 2023 – There was drama at Machakos Law Courts after a woman accused of murder started bleating like a goat.

According to an eyewitness, the murder suspect started making strange sounds during the court hearing.

The court session had to go on a recess due to the bizzare incident.

“All of a sudden, she started continuously making a sound similar to that of a goat.”

“The magistrate had to take a short break and ordered her to be escorted to the gate.”

“I followed the crowd escorting her to the gate,”the eyewitness said.

“I left when the husband (in a red cap) came.”

“I was in a different courtroom when the saga started, but it’s true it happened.”

“We had to take a break and go to witness,” the eye-witness further said.

The woman is a key suspect in the murder of a young kid.

The incident has been linked to witchcraft.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST