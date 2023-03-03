Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, March 3, 2023 – Siaya County Senator, Dr. Oburu Odinga, has revealed whether former President Uhuru Kenyatta short-changed Azimio One Kenya Alliance party leader, Raila Odinga, during last year’s presidential election.

Despite Uhuru channeling all government resources towards Raila Odinga’s presidential bid, he was surprisingly taken to the cleaners by President William Ruto.

Most opposition leaders led by Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino, have been claiming that Uhuru didn’t do enough during the campaigns and accused him of betraying Jakom.

But Oburu, who is Raila Odinga’s eldest brother, dismissed the claim and said the ‘Son of Jomo’ didn’t betray his brother.

Oburu stated that the retired President did all that he could to ensure Raila succeeds him, adding that he was even shocked when Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission(IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati announced President Ruto as President-elect.

“Uhuru did not betray Raila! He tried his best, but Chebukati is the one who outsmarted Uhuru because Uhuru had a lot of faith in him.

“Uhuru was utterly shocked when Chebukati declared Ruto as the President-elect,” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST