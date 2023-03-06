Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, March 6, 2023 – Third Way Alliance Party leader, Dr. Ekuru Aukot, has dared Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to reveal the names of former Cabinet and Principal Secretaries who looted Sh 24 billion in former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime.

Speaking on Sunday at Jesus Winner Ministry, Roysambu, Gachagua claimed that senior government officials who included Cabinet Secretaries went on a looting spree soon after President William Ruto was declared the winner by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

According to Gachagua, the officials initiated the massive theft of up to Sh24 billion when it became apparent that President Ruto had won against their candidate Azimio’s Raila Odinga and there would be no turning back.

“On realising that the election was lost, they stole all the money and transported it in gunny bags. Between the day IEBC announced Mr. Ruto as President and the time he was sworn in they looted more than Sh24 billion,” Gachagua alleged.

Commenting on Twitter on Monday, Aukot urged Gachagua to reveal the names and stop yapping in public forums.

“Riggy G, Wachana na hizi vipindi. Tell us who the thieves are,” Aukot wrote on his Twitter page.

