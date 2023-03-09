Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, March 9, 2023 – The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions has dismissed a report that the agency is probing former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka over claims of land grabbing.

On a Twitter handle on Thursday, the ODPP said that the statement on a poster by Citizen Witness is untrue.

“ALERT! The ODPP would like to inform the public that the information on the attached poster is misleading and untrue,” ODPP said.

The poster reads:

“I have received a report detailing the investigation outcome of land grabbing allegations of NYS land by the former vice president Hon Kalonzo Musyoka. I will review the file and advise on the appropriate action.”

Kalonzo was in the eye of the storm in 2022, when he was alleged to have grabbed the 200-acre land in Yatta that originally belonged to the National Youth Service.

The Wiper leader would later walk to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters on Kiambu Road, where he was given a report on the findings and cleared of any wrongdoing.

