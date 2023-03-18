Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Saturday, March 18, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has once again visited Mt Kenya to thank God for the rain.

Speaking while starting the journey to Kenya’s highest mountain, Gachagua said he will thank God for giving Kenyans rains after a tough drought that affected the country for almost two years.

“I took time to thank the almighty for his Grace and mercy for giving us rain after five consecutive failed seasons and the worst drought in 40 years,” Gachagua said.

The DP also prayed to God to give Kenyans more rain and a bountiful harvest.

In January, Gachagua trekked to Mt Kenya for prayers as a senior Government officials’ retreat was ongoing in Nanyuki, Laikipia County.

In a statement to Kenyans, the DP said that the one-hour trek reminded him of the struggle for Kenya’s freedom.

“I woke up early this morning at 4 am to make a nostalgic journey to The Mountain.”

“The one-hour trek that included crossing River Rikkia reminded me of the great struggle for our freedom,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST