Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, March 30, 2023 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has once again been dealt a huge blow after unknown people raided his Kedong Ranch in Narok County.

The goons dressed in traditional Maasai Shukas were seen entering the expansive ranch, which has several heads of cattle and goats.

The raid comes days after other hooligans raided Uhuru’s Northlands Farm in Ruiru where they stole 1400 heads of Dorper sheep and damaged properties on Monday.

The goons accused the former President of financing the ongoing Azimio One Kenya protests led by opposition supremo Raila Odinga.

Here are photos of goons invading Uhuru’s Kedong Ranch in Narok County.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.