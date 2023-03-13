Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, March 13, 2023 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has claimed that President William Ruto is surrounded by individuals who do not embrace unity.

Speaking when he attended mass at St. Joseph Mukasa Catholic Church in Kahawa West, Sakaja claimed that while Ruto demonstrated a willingness to work with all Kenyans, his allies pushed him to maintain a hard stand when dealing with Raila Odinga and his allies.

“However, there are other leaders who are trying to become hardliners, to tell the president not to reach out.”

“Kenya Kwanza’s politics and leadership is that of inclusion and I know that is what the President stands for despite being surrounded by people who are afraid of unity,” he remarked.

Sakaja declared that it was time to make the ‘hard’ decisions for the sake of Kenyans and the prosperity of the country.

“No one wants a handshake but you must acknowledge all leaders and hear what their legitimate concerns are. This country is bigger than any one person,” Sakaja stated.

Kenya Kwanza leaders, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, have warned Ruto not to bow to Raila’s pressure and enter into a handshake with him, saying the Azimio leader has ruined previous governments through the handshake.

