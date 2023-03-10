Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, March 10, 2023 – UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malala has begged Kenyans not to fall for Raila Odinga’s theatrics in the name of mass action.

This is after Raila launched a countrywide mass action against President William Ruto’s regime after his 14-day ultimatum elapsed.

Speaking yesterday, Malala accused Raila of trying to brainwash innocent Kenyans through his calls for mass action to cover-up their looting during former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime.

“Based on the revelations by the Controller of Budget, Azimio leaders are using maandamano to blind Kenyans. They cannot be protesting against a problem they caused. They must account for the billions of shillings stolen to finance their downfall,” Malala said in a press statement.

According to Malala, the handshake between Uhuru and Raila is the cause of the high cost of living.

The vocal politician said there is no need for Kenyans to fall on such political schemes yet Ruto is working hard to stabilize the economy.

The Kenyan DAILY POST