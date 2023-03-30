Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 30 March 2023 – A Kiambu man was filmed begging for mercy like a toddler after he was caught red-handed with sheep stolen from retired President Uhuru Kenyata’s Northlands farm.

He was among the hired goons who invaded Uhuru’s farm along the Eastern bypass on Monday during Azimio protests and made away with over 1500 sheep.

In the video, he is seen begging the irate residents to spare his life after they threatened to lynch him.

He said he was ready to surrender to the police.

“Please spare my life. I am ready to surrender to the police,’’ he was heard begging in his native Kikuyu language.

Watch the video.

