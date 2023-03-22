Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, March 22, 2023 – Speaker of the National Assembly, Moses Wetangula, has urged Luhya community members not to join the demos organized by Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader, Raila Odinga.

Speaking at Navakholo in Kakamega on Tuesday, Wetangula said the Mulembe nation is fully behind the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government and it will be a major mistake if they join Raila Odinga’s demonstrations.

The Speaker also called for a united Luhya leadership in a bid to consolidate the region’s development and enhance their political Journey.

“When we come together as a community our strength is felt, our bargaining power is stronger and our development is visible,” he said.

Wetang’ula asked residents to forget the many Luhya sub-tribes that have often tried to divide the region, adding that they were all one family with one common goal.

“I salute our MPs for the unity that they are demonstrating of late by coming together for the community’s sake,” he said.

“I also like to thank our MCAs across all our western region’s counties of Busia, Vihiga, Kakamega, Trans Nzoia and Bungoma for being our able grassroots foot soldiers who champion our region’s unity.

“In a few weeks’ time, I will be having a meeting with all of you to discuss our future politics as a region,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.