Wednesday, March 8, 2023 – Kakamega deputy Governor Ayub Savula has told off the Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga over his planned mass action drive on Thursday.

Speaking on Wednesday, Savula, who is aligned with Raila Odinga’s Azimio One Kenya Alliance, said the former premier shouldn’t expect Azimio governors and their deputies to protest, saying that they will be attacking the government.

“Don’t expect us at the mass action protest because President William Ruto’s government was legitimised by the Supreme Court ruling after the August 9, 2022, general elections,” Savula said.

“MPs and senators are the best people to engage in protests because they are the ones who oversight the government,” Savula added.

Raila said last week that they will summon all supporters to the capital city this week for a major rally in Nairobi before heading to State House to present a petition to President Ruto.

Police on Wednesday blocked all the roads leading to State House in anticipation of confrontations with Azimio supporters should Raila call for mass action.

Raila had asked Ruto to find solutions to several issues he raised including addressing the high cost of living, opening the election servers, and halting the recruitment of IEBC commissioners.

