Thursday, March 16,2023 – Renowned lawyer and scholar, PLO Lumumba, has urged Azimio leader, Raila Odinga, to use his experience and influence as a politician to protect the country.

In an interview with Jeff Koinange Live (JKL) on Wednesday evening, Lumumba said the country is governed by the Constitution, and that he should not march to State House, but rather use the right procedure.

“To Raila, however aggrieved you are, use your experience and influence to protect Kenya. Do not march to the State House,” Lumumba said.

“There is a process which is prescribed by the constitution.”

“That process did not make you the President of Kenya,” Lumumba added.

On March 14th, Raila unlawfully declared Monday, March 20th a public holiday, to allow Azimio supporters to travel to participate in the mass action against what he termed as an illegitimate Government.

“I hereby now declare today in the name of Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance Coalition that Monday the 20th of March will be a public holiday,” Raila said.

The declaration does not, however, hold water under the law.

The law vests the power to declare public holidays in the Cabinet Secretary in charge of the Interior Ministry.

