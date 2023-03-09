Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, March 9, 2023 – Trade and Investment Cabinet Secretary, Moses Kuria has asked Kenyans not to blame the government for the shortage of dollars in the country.

Appearing before the National Assembly Committee on Trade, Industry, and Cooperatives, Kuria said the shortage of dollars is a global issue but has affected the African continent the most.

“Because of the way the FED is playing with the interest rates, the dollar is becoming very expensive. So in so many ways, this is not just a Kenyan problem. It is a global problem but Africa has been hit the most… That one I can admit is out of our control,” Kuria said.

The CS further blamed the culture of importing things that are available and can be manufactured locally on the shortage of the greenback.

“You cannot be crying that the dollar is expensive when you are importing everything.”

