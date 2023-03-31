Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday March 31, 2023 – Former US president, Donald Trump will reportedly be treated like any other suspect after he was indicted over a $130,000 hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels not to speak about their alleged affair.

According to Mail Online, the former president will be read his Miranda rights, fingerprinted, and pose for a mug shot. He may even be handcuffed.

But Trump will likely be spared the indignity of a perp walk in which a suspect is led out of the police station or the Manhattan District Attorney’s office in handcuffs in front of the cameras for the world to see.

Instead, he will likely walk in, wearing a suit and tie, surrounded by aides and Secret Service agents. And he could even make a deal with prosecutors to come in via a back entrance, skipping the growing media frenzy.

Local state and federal law enforcement are now braced for hordes of Trump loyalists and liberal protesters now expected to descend on the DA’s office.

Trump is charged with $130,000 in payments his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, sent to porn star Stormy Daniels toward the end of his 2016 campaign.

Prosecutors say the payment violated campaign finance laws, and was made to silence Daniels about an affair with the business titan.

Trump denied he ever had an affair. And, on March 18, the former president declared that he would be arrested on the 21st. He issued a rallying call for his supporters to protest the matter.

He will be the first president arrested since Ulysses S. Grant was pulled over for speeding in his horse and buggy at the corner of 13th and M streets in Washington, D.C – in 1872 – but police let him go with a fine.