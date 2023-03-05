Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, March 5, 2023 – A 72-year old woman’s sexual organs and other parts of her body were cut off and harvested by her domestic worker identified as Onyebuchi Ezeh, for money ritual purposes.

The incident happened on Thursday, March 2, 2023.

Chidimma Ikeanyionwu, the media assistant to the state Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare, Hon. Ify Obinabo, disclosed this to journalists on Sunday, March 5.

She said the ugly incident was discovered after the survivor raised alarm when the suspect alongside two other men attacked her in her house and cut off her genital organs including nipple, ear, fingers among others.

The suspect (in photo above), who was later caught, confessed that he and some others at large, committed the act on the instruction of a native doctor, who had promised to make them billionaires if they brought the required organs.

The culprit said he usually helps in cutting palm-trees for the aged survivor and explained that they embarked on the dastardly act because they want to get rich according to the assurances of the native doctor.

The suspect, Onyebuchi Ezeh is currently at the State Criminal Investigative Department and will soon be arraigned before the Children and Gender Based Violence Magistrate Court.

See photos (This happened in Nigeria)