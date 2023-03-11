Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Saturday, March 11, 2023 – Dock employees have welcomed the appointment of Captain William Ruto as the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) Managing Director.

Addressing journalists in Mombasa on Friday, Dock Workers Union Secretary General Simon Sang welcomed Ruto’s appointment describing it as the “biggest relief for Kenya Ports Authority workers.”

Sang said they are optimistic that they will witness changes at the port.

“He (Captain Ruto) was the general manager operations, and he streamlined the activities at the port. When he left for Kisumu, we witnessed chaos in the operations department and his appointment is now a relief to the workers,” said Sang.

Ruto, who has worked at KPA for 32 years after joining in 1991 as a Cadet Marine Deck Officer, before rising through the ranks to be a General Manager, Operations and later a Harbour Master.

Until this appointment, he was the General Manager of the Kisumu Port for two years, having been appointed in 2021.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.