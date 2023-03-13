Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, March 13, 2023 – Angela White, aka Blac Chyna, has undergone surgery to take out the botox on her face and the silicone in her breast and butt.

The mother-of-two also revealed that she is going to stop wearing long sharp nails, and will leave it for younger women.

She explained that she is trying to get to the next stage in life and believes she needs to change many things in her life, including removing the plastic in her body.

She added that it is the 5th and hopefully last time she will be undergoing surgery on her breast.

She said getting her breast reduced is “one of the best decisions” she has made in a very long time.

After the surgery, she gave an update to her followers.

She said the surgery typically lasts for 4 hours but hers took over 8 hours because the silicone kept “clogging” and “breaking” the machine.

She shared videos taken before and after surgery and wrote: “I want you all to be apart of my life changing journey. I Reduced my breast and Gluteus maximus.

“You all have the power to heal your life, and you need to know that.”

