Do Game Developers in Kenya Need to do More to Attract Younger Players?

Kenya’s game development scene is on the rise, with a projected volume of $22.90 million by 2027 in the mobile games market. The industry is growing at a CAGR of 7.7 percent, highlighting how lucrative this sector could be over the next few years.

It’s the prime time for start-up game development companies in Kenya to get in on the action, but there are a few findings that they need to be aware of. An interesting piece of research recently discovered that members of Generation Z aren’t gaming as much as millennials. Therefore, more needs to be done to attract these youngsters.

What Age Group Games the Most?

Studies suggest that gamers are getting older, with the largest player base in their late twenties to early forties. ExpressVPN found that these people play more games than their Gen Z counterparts, who are currently teenagers in their early twenties.

There are various reasons why there is such disparity between these age groups. One theory about why millennials play more games than Gen Z is that this is the generation that grew up alongside the gaming industry. The older members of the group were around when consoles were starting to get good. Many will have played on early entries like the Nintendo Entertainment System. These players now enjoy the nostalgia of such retro games but can also appreciate the advancements that have led to today’s offerings.

People in Gen Z have never known a world without mobiles and internet access, so escaping into virtual gaming universes may not feel as novel to them. In addition to that, they have other popular pastimes, such as social media. Indeed, Pew Research discovered that more than 90 percent of people in their late teens have at least one social media account.

How can Kenyan Developers Appeal to Gen Z?

It’s important for Kenyan game developers to try to target all age groups. However, new start-ups will be aware that attracting youngsters is crucial for the future sustainability of a company. There are various ways that companies can try to make their games appeal to Kenyan youth.

One of the best options is to create games that are specific to the country and appeal to people’s culture and beliefs. Research by Entertainment Computing revealed that young players are more likely to spend time on games that they can easily relate to. Kenyan games could, therefore, include folklore, music, or sports from the country.

With most members of Gen Z interacting with the internet via a smartphone, it’s imperative that developers focus on creating mobile games first and foremost. To market games and make them more accessible, it would be helpful to utilize the power of social media. It could also be a wise option to organize events and competitions to accompany game releases.

Game developers should be aware of all the different playing demographics so that they can make and market their games accordingly. Gen Z is an important generation for the future, and Kenyan studios that want to be successful should work on appealing to these young adults.