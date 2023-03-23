Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 23 March 2023 – A family is distressed after their son went missing last Sunday under mysterious circumstances.

Robinoh Omondi was last seen boarding a Kakamega-bound shuttle in Nairobi CBD.

He was going back to school after mid-term break.

However, he did not reach school.

His whereabouts remain unknown.

His family is appealing to anyone with information concerning his whereabouts to report to the nearest police station.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.