Tuesday, March 21, 2023 – The dreaded ‘Rhino Squad’ police officers were deployed by the Government to the streets of Nairobi as Azimio supporters staged protests against the high cost of living.

The rogue cops were in plain clothes and could be mistaken for protestors.

According to Sally Bolo, a staunch supporter of Raila Odinga, the undercover cops were deployed to do ‘dirty’ work.

“Have a look at these pictures. How would you know they are police officers? We said that the UDA government would use police in plain clothes to cause chaos and blame it on Azimio, but you thought we were lying! ” she tweeted and shared the photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.