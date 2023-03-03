Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, March 3, 2023 – President William Ruto’s government has been forced to come clean on the US First Lady Jill Biden’s tour to the country and the subsequent Sh16 billion Kenya received from the US after the ruling on Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queers (LGBTQ+).

This is after rumours emerged that the Sh16 billion was a bribe for Ruto’s government to legalize LGBTQ+.

However, nothing could be further from the truth as Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei dismissed claims that US First lady Jill Biden’s visit to the country was connected to the recent Supreme Court verdict on the LGBTQ+ rights to association.

Speaking in the Senate yesterday, Cherargei insisted that Biden had not influenced the Supreme Court decision or pressured the government to champion LGBTQ rights.

Moreover, he dispelled reports that the US government donated Ksh16 billion after the ruling was made as an appreciation.

“There is the allegation that the Ksh16 billion given to the government to fight drought was courtesy to the verdict. I want to deny and confirm that it is not true,” Cherargei clarified.

“The visit of Jill Biden is not connected with what is happening, and therefore, we oppose homosexuality in the country,” he insisted.

Cherargei also lauded President William Ruto and his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, declaring their stance on the LGBTQ+ debate.

He argued that the two had demonstrated their statesmanship and willingness to protect the 2010 Constitution by rejecting the Supreme Court ruling allowing the LGBTQ+ community to form an association.

The Kenyan DAILY POST