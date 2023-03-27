Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, March 27, 2023 – Inspector General of Police Japheth Koome has assured Kenyans of their security during Raila Odinga’s Azimio protests.

Speaking during a presser in Nairobi yesterday, Koome vowed to deal with Raila and his demonstrators ruthlessly and firmly.

He warned those planning to loot and destroy people’s property as well as maim the law enforcers, that the police will not hold back as they will use their firearms to neutralize the situation.

“We have been restraining ourselves and we can’t do that anymore. We must come out as the police to ensure law and order is maintained. Try us tomorrow (today) and you’ll see. Whoever you are, I will deal with you,” he said.

According to Koome, his officers would be on standby to avert any form of violence by those partaking in the mass action.

He urged Kenyans to report to their places of work without having to fear for their security.

“We have seen it’s important to tell our people to report to work today. If it’s going to the farm, office, market or any other occupation, all Kenyans should report to work,” he said.

The IG further cautioned politicians who are on record intimidating junior officers as they discharge their duties; he said no one will be given special treatment as those arrested will be bundled into land cruisers like others.

Koome said the leaders would be arrested should they be found culpable of disturbing peace, their status notwithstanding.

The Kenyan DAILY POST