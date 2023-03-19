Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday March 19, 2023 – A family is demanding answers after a 29-year-old woman jumped to her death from the fourth floor of her apartment she shared with her boyfriend in Kasarani, Nairobi.

Brenda Kawira Gitona is said to have fallen from the house at 11:30pm on February 21, 2023, after a fight with her boyfriend.

According to her boyfriend, they both moved to the bedroom but her mood changed and she left the room and went to the balcony.

He claimed that he later heard a loud thud. He went to the sitting room, kitchen and the other rooms in the house but his girlfriend was nowhere to be seen. He told police that it was then that he decided to go and look for her on the balcony and he was shocked to see her on the ground floor.

He rushed to the ground floor and asked his neighbours for help. The woman was then rushed to Uzima Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police who visited the hospital found her dead with visible injuries. According to the police, the deceased had bruises on her right thigh, her neck, left cheek and lower limb. Her body was moved to Kenyatta University waiting for autopsy as police investigate.

The man claimed his girlfriend had expressed dissatisfaction with the state of their relationship.

Simon Mwangi Muthiora, a journalist, said the family is now demanding answers over the circumstances under which the woman died and is questioning why the police from Kasarani Police Station were quick to rule the death as self-harm.

The family pointed out that the bruises found on her right thigh, left side of her neck, left cheek, and legs, are evidence that she had been murdered.

“We want Interior CS Kithure Kindiki and Inspector General of Police, Mr. Japheth Koome to help us put her death in the right perspective,” said Josephine Gitonga, the family doctor.

The deceased graduated with a first-class honour degree in Medical Biochemistry from the University of Nairobi and was set to pursue a Master’s degree in Austria in June 2023.