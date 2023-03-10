Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, March 10, 2023 – Detectives based at the Economic and Commercial Crimes Unit have recovered a consignment of fake KRA stamps that had been shipped into the country and arrested one suspect, during an intelligence-led operation.

The counterfeit stamps believed to have been imported into the country on March 7, 2023, were retrieved from a warehouse in Eastleigh, near Pumwani in Nairobi city.

They included 6 rolls each with 24,000 KRA counterfeit stamps.

One suspect Alice Agnes Nyathira Mburu believed to be the owner was arrested and placed in custody at Muthaiga police station pending arraignment.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.