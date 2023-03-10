Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, March 10, 2023 – In a desperate move to throw Azimio Leader Raila Odinga off balance after he launched a nationwide mass action, President William Ruto-allied lobby group has sued Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni for supporting the former Prime Minister.

Uzalendo Institute of Leadership and Democracy sued Kioni at the Supreme Court over his decision to back Raila.

In the court papers, Uzalendo Institute of Leadership and Democracy argued that the Jubilee Party leader had acted contrary to the law on a number of occasions.

Through Lawyer Denis Sang, the lobby group claimed that Kioni had been misrepresenting facts about the outcome of the Presidential election held in August 2022.

The team further claimed that through his utterances, the Jubilee SG had disregarded the Supreme Court ruling that upheld the election of President William Ruto in September 2022.

“The Contemnor has been engaging public gatherings and misrepresenting facts and figures as to who validly won the 2022 Presidential elections, a matter that was settled by this Honourable Court on September 5, 2022.”

“It is essential for the maintenance of the Rule of Law and order that the authority and the dignity of this Honourable court are upheld at all times by holding the contemnor accountable for his actions,” read the court document in part.

The case is scheduled for mention on Friday, March 17, 2023.

Kioni is accused of engaging in distortion of facts, especially in relation to the August 2022 Presidential Election, which Ruto won against his closest challenger Raila Odinga.

The lobby group stated that Kioni had abrogated his responsibility to ensure that his followers were fed with correct and accurate information.

Lawyer Sang, who represented Uzalendo Institute of Leadership and Democracy, asked the Supreme Court to stamp its authority and send a warning to anyone making declarations that were contrary to the ruling.

