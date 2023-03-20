Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, March 20, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has pleaded with former President Uhuru Kenyatta to speak to Azimio leader Raila Odinga to call off his mass action.

Speaking during an interdenominational service in Nandi County yesterday, Gachagua argued that Uhuru owed it to Kenyans given that he was the alleged cause of the high cost of living.

According to Gachagua, Kenyans made Uhuru a king by electing him twice as president when he was not ripe for the job and asked him to return a favor by talking to Raila to end his mass action which he said would destroy the country.

“I know you demean us and think that we are nothing, which is okay. But please, I am begging you, within the few remaining hours, to look for your brother and tell him to stop that nonsense of telling people to come and destroy property.”

“It is ungodly and cannot be acceptable in a normal society. We are asking this wiTH all due respect and if he grants this request, we will have no problem with him,” Gachagua remarked.

The outspoken DP further dragged Uhuru’s family into the tiff between the Kenya Kwanza government and Azimio.

“How ungrateful can you be with your brother to fund Azimio to create chaos in Nairobi yet you have so much property? What do you have against poor people and the little that they have?” Gachagua claimed.

Nonetheless, Gachagua maintained that they would be no handshake between Raila and President William Ruto.

