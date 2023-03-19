Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday March 19, 2023 – Desmond Elliot has been re-elected as a lawmaker representing Surulere 1 constituency in Lagos house of assembly – like an MCA here but with a bigger area to represent.

The All Progressives Congress candidate polled 17,837 votes to defeat his closest rival, Adebayo Bode of Labour Party who polled 7,822 votes.

This would be Desmond Elliot’s third term in Lagos state house of assembly.

Desmond is very popular with Kenyan ladies