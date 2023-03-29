Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, March 29, 2023 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has summoned Nairobi County Senator, Edwin Sifuna and former Kakamega County Governor, Wycliffe Oparanya, over the ongoing demos organized by the opposition leader, Raila Odinga.

In an interview with Spice FM on Wednesday, Sifuna noted that the notification was made unofficially and through Azimio coalition lawyer Danstan Omari.

He detailed that since he was a law-abiding citizen, he will honour the summons and present himself at DCI offices.

The ODM Secretary General, however, noted that he was not aware of why he was summoned hinting at recent events during countrywide protests announced by Raila Odinga.

“I think they want to question me about the sufuria I was holding, they assume I stole it from a mama mboga,” he stated.

“I do not know why they called me. If they have a problem with Raila, let them go arrest him, I can show you where he is right now.

“Why bother me and Oparanya? I am a small player in this situation, I do not know why they are coming for me. If you have a problem with Raila go after him not us,” he added.

Sifuna further dismissed claims that former President Uhuru Kenyatta financed the protests as alleged by politicians from the Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

“Even without the amount I contribute or other party members chip in, the protests will go on because the situation on the ground is bad,” he stated.

He explained that the protests were funded by the political parties fund as well as donations and subscriptions by party members.

