Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, March 24, 2023 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has launched a manhunt for Azimio One Kenya Alliance supporters who caused chaos and anarchy in Nairobi last Monday.

The DCI has alternatively requested the suspects to present themselves at the Serious Crimes offices based at DCI headquarters along Kiambu Road or their nearest police station before the close of business on Friday for further action.

The suspects are expected to face charges ranging from robbery with violence, malicious damage to public property, and assault among other allied offenses.

According to the DCI, the suspects who took advantage of the demonstrations were captured on camera destroying public property, attacking innocent members of the public, and hurling projectiles at police officers who were on duty protecting life and property.

“As a result, property of unknown value was destroyed while a total of 33 officers suffered injuries of various degrees and some are still recuperating at various hospitals in the city,” the DCI said.

“A firearm whose magazine was loaded with 15 rounds of 9mm calibre was also lost by one of our officers after he was attacked by a gang of a well-coordinated riotous mob, as the officers prevented the destruction of public property in Embakasi area of Nairobi County,” the DCI added.

The DCI noted that while the right to assemble, picket and petition is enshrined in the Constitution, the rights should be exercised with civility and should not infringe on the rights of others.

The Kenyan DAILY POST