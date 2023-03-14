Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, March 14, 2023 – Popular South African socialite, Faith Nketsi who made headlines years ago for reportedly being in a romantic relationship with superstar, Davido, has allegedly dumped her husband, Nzuzo Njilo, for going broke.

The couple had been going through a bumpy patch after getting married in a private ceremony held in April 2022.

They welcomed their baby, Sky, four months later in August.

South African publication, City Press, has reported that Nketsi has moved on from the marriage less than a year after it was contracted.

Sources close to the socialite told the publication that Faith Nketsi has left her home and is now back to club hosting, which she had left after getting married. The source added that one of the reasons she left was because of Nzuzo’s unending financial troubles.

The source said;

“She moved out about three weeks ago. She left Njilo and has gone back to hosting in clubs again with her friend Kim Kholiwe and making money. Just a few days ago, she was hosting at Booth Night Club, and she has put herself out there once again for the work that she used to do before she got married.

“Faith has lost a lot since she married Njilo. She, like all of us, was under the impression that Njilo was monied, but he is not. She lost her Jeep, which they had to sell after sorting out another debt and then her furniture was taken by the court last year to pay the debt involving those other two guys. It is a lot in a very short space of time. Faith loves the soft life, so she went back to doing what she loves the most, which is club hosting.”