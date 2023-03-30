Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, 30 March 2023 – 14 people died after a Pwani University bus collided head-on with a 14-seater matatu at Naivasha, Nakuru County on Thursday, March 30.

The university bus was heading to Nakuru from Nairobi when the driver of the vehicle lost control and collided head-on with a matatu.

A video recorded on the dashboard camera shows that the bus driver was overspeeding before the bus collided with the matatu.

Watch video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.