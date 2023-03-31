Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday March 30, 2023 – Dancer Korra Obidi says she just purchased a $1.6 million house in Los Angeles, USA.

The mum of two shared a video of her signing some documents and wrote

‘’Small Nyash, Big God. The naked divorced disgrace don buy house. Thank God say man no be God. Grateful to my family and friends.

Landlady of a $1,600,000 home.

Brentwood Los Angeles”

Watch the video she shared below