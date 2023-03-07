Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, March 7, 2023 – Fast rising socialite and Tiktok slay queen Njoki Murira has flaunted a mansion that she is building for her mother in the village.

Taking to social media, the well-endowed socialite thanked God for the progress and said she can’t complain so far.

“Mungu tu, can’t complain,” she wrote.

She started constructing the mansion in January this year and two months down the line, the house is almost complete.

Njoki Murira became an internet sensation by flaunting her well-endowed figure through her Tiktok account.

She creates content from the village and her fans love her for being creative and shooting videos from her village background.

In a previous interview, she revealed that she comes from a family of a single mother and was raised in a humble background.

Her Tiktok videos have attracted a massive following and turned her into an internet celebrity.

In February, she surpassed 2 Million Followers on TikTok.

Below are the photos that she shared.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.