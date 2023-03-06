Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, March 6, 2023 – Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly sent a plane full of care packages to earthquake victims in Syria and Turkey.

The Portugal captain paid for tents, food packages, pillows, blankets, beds, baby food, milk, and medical supplies to help provide relief for those affected by the regions’ tragedies. The goods have been sent to both Turkey and Syria.. As per Marca, this donation is valued at $350,000.

Earlier, Turkish footballer Merih Demiral had revealed that he has permission from Ronaldo to auction one of his signed jerseys from his collection and the money will be donated to aid the earthquake victims.

“I just spoke with Cristiano. He said that he was very sad about what happened in Turkey. We are auctioning Ronaldo’s signed jersey in my collection. All proceeds from the auction will be used in the earthquake zone,” Demiral wrote on Twitter.

On Feb. 6, a magnitude 7.8 earthquake occurred in southern Turkey near the northern border of Syria. This quake was followed approximately nine hours later by a magnitude 7.5 earthquake located around 59 miles (95 kilometers) to the southwest.

It is not the first time Ronaldo has made such generous donations.

The AL-Nassr FC forward once paid $83,000 to pay for a child’s brain surgery and donated $165,000 to help fund a cancer centre in Portugal.