Thursday March 23, 2023 – Cristiano Ronaldo has insisted that he is a better man after going through a ‘bad phase’ of his career during his second spell at Manchester United.

Ronaldo had an authorised and explosive TV interview with Piers Morgan, in which he attacked the club and its treatment of him under Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

This led to his contract being terminated by mutual consent and him joining Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr.

‘I have no problem saying I had a bad phase of my career, but there’s no time for regrets,’ he told a press conference ahead of Portugal’s Euro 2024 qualifier against Liechtenstein.

‘Life goes on and, doing well or not, it was part of my growth. When we are at the top of the mountain, we often cannot see what is below.

‘Now, I’m more prepared and learning that was important, because I had never been through this, like in the last few months. Now I’m a better man.’

There had been speculation the 38-year-old would bring his international career to an end after the World Cup in Qatar but the arrival of Roberto Martinez as head coach has given him another chance to keep playing for his nation.

‘It’s a different chapter for all of us. The energies are good, positive, that’s the most important thing,’ he added.

‘There’s fresh air now, different ideas and mentality.’

Portugal will play Liechtenstein on Thursday March 23, in their first Euro 2024 qualifier before facing Luxembourg on Sunday.