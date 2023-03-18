Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday March 18, 2023 – Cristiano Ronaldo has been named in Roberto Martinez’s squad for Portugal’s upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Portugal will play both Liechtenstein and Luxembourg as part of their route toward the European Championships later this month.

Ronaldo was named in Portugal’s squad for the fixtures after Martinez reportedly met with Ronaldo to discuss his future involvement.

Ronaldo has 196 international caps, the joint-most in men’s football. He also scored 118 goals in a Portugal shirt to date, with further opportunities to add to that tally this month. This is despite turning 38 last month.

Martinez told reporters: ‘Cristiano Ronaldo is a very committed player. He can bring experience and is a very important figure for the team. I don’t look at age.’

Martinez’s Portugal host Liechtenstein on Thursday, March 23, before a trip to Luxembourg three days later. The other teams in Group J are Iceland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Slovakia.

Euro 2024 takes place across ten German cities in the summer after the conclusion of the next season.

PORTUGAL SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa (FC Porto), Jose Sa (Wolverhampton), Rui Patricio (AS Roma).

Defenders: Diogo Dalot (Man United), Joao Cancelo (Bayern), Danilo Pereira and Nuno Mendes (PSG), Pepe (FC Porto), Ruben Dias (Manchester City), Antonio Silva (Benfica), Goncalo Inacio (Sporting), Diogo Leite (Union Berlin) and Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund).

Midfielders: Joao Palhinha (Fulham), Ruben Neves and Matheus Nunes (Wolverhampton), Bernardo Silva (Man City), Bruno Fernandes (Man United), Joao Mario (Benfica), Otavio Monteiro (FC Porto) and Vitinha (PSG).

Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr), Goncalo Ramos (Benfica), Joao Felix (Chelsea), Rafael Leao (Milan) and Diogo Jota (Liverpool).