Friday March 24, 2023 – Cristiano Ronaldo has earned FIFA record for men’s international caps with a 197th appearance after appearing in Portugal’s Euro 2024 qualifier against Liechtenstein.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner overtakes the total of Kuwait forward Badr Al-Mutawa having previously earned his 196th cap against Morocco at the World Cup in Qatar.

And the veteran forward marked his record-breaking night by scoring a double against Liechtenstein including a signature free kick to take his tally to an all-time goalscoring record to 120.

Ronaldo earned his first Portugal cap at the age of 18, when he came on for Luis Figo in a friendly against Kazakhstan in 2003. He scored his first international goal on his eighth cap against Greece.

Ronaldo surpassed Ali Daei last September for the most international goals by a men’s player, scoring two goals against the Republic of Ireland to go clear of the Iranian’s total of 109.

The 38-year-old has since taken his tally to 118 goals for his nation.

Ronaldo had previously held the title in 2021, only for FIFA to validate Malaysia’s Soh Chin Ann’s total at 195.