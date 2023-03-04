Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Saturday, March 4, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has dared former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i to return to the country and honour the summons by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI)

Speaking during a rally yesterday, Gachagua termed Matiang’i as a coward having left the country for the United Kingdom.

He claimed that the former CS flew to escape the summons as he did not want to answer to the police over an alleged raid on his Karen home on February 8.

Gachagua advised the ally of former President Uhuru Kenyatta to obey the summons like most of Kenya Kwanza leaders who were reportedly persecuted by Uhuru’s regime.

“He was called to record a simple statement but he decided to flee. Didn’t I tell you that these people were cowards?”

“They came after us before the elections, but did we run? They arrested me and took away our property and we stayed put,” the DP stated.

On the other hand, he maintained that the Kenya Kwanza administration would not use the police to target those who were opposed to them before and during the 2022 General Election.

“Matiang’i suffers from hallucinations. He imagined the police arresting him. He thought we would send the police to him as they did to us.

“He (Matiang’i) could have asked me to teach him how to write a statement at DCI,” he stated.

However, according to Matiang’i’s lawyer, Danstan Omari, the former CS flew to the UK to attend to family matters.

He indicated that the former CS would return to the country after two weeks.

The Kenyan DAILY POST