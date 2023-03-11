Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, March 11, 2023 – The Kisii Court was shocked yesterday after three-year-old Baby Sagini, whose real name is Junior Sagini, named the person who gouged his eyes out.

While testifying via video link, Baby Sagini directly implicated his grandmother, Rael Nyakerario, accusing her of gouging out his eyes.

He narrated that Nyakerario first hit him on the head before committing the heinous act.

The minor made the revelation while giving testimony before Senior Resident Magistrate Christine Ogweno at Kisii Law Courts.

Considering that the case involves a minor, a court official patiently spoke to the minor in order to get information from him.

To keep him safe from more harm, the state, under the Child Welfare Society of Kenya, took up the responsibility of taking care of him.

Baby Sagini went missing in early December and was later found on his uncle’s maize plantation in Marani, Kisii County.

Dr. Dan Kiage who worked on his case noted, “Unfortunately since all the eyes were gouged, there is really nothing under the sun that can make this child see again, no technology or knowledge that can make this child see again.”

The cruel act shocked the nation causing hue and cry from across the country. National leaders spoke up saying that the perpetrators should be brought to book.

In December, when the case was first mentioned, the three suspects in the case, Pacifica Nyakerario, Alex Ochogo, and Rael Nyakerario, entered a plea of not guilty.

The Kenyan DAILY POST