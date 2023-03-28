Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, March 28, 2023 – Interior Security Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has decided to ignore standing court orders.

This is after he assigned duties to the three Cabinet Administrative Secretaries (CASs) appointed by President William Ruto despite the court stopping their assumption to office.

In a statement yesterday, CS Kindiki welcomed the three CASs appointed to his ministry, saying they are ready to go.

The new CASs appointed to the Ministry include Millicent Omanga, Samuel Ole Tunai, and Mohamud Saleh.

“Congratulations to the newly appointed Cabinet Administrative Secretaries (CASs) on appointment in the Ministry of Interior and National Administration. Welcome to the Ministry,” the statement read in part.

Kindiki assigned Omanga duties in the State Department for Immigration and Citizen Services and will be in charge of reforms in the Civil Registration Services (CRS).

Additionally, the former nominated Senator will serve in the National Registration Bureau (NRB) and the Department of Refugee Affairs (DRA).

On the other hand, Mohamud Saleh will serve under the State Department for Correctional Services where he will be in charge of reforms in the Kenya Prisons Service (KPS)

He will also serve under the Borstal Institutions and the Probation Department.

The third CAS, Samuel Ole Tanui was allocated responsibilities under the State Department for Internal Security and National Administration.

